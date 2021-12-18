Lekan Otufodunrin (middle) receiving his award

By Arogbonlo Israel

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, Mass Communication Alumni Association has honoured some of its members for their excellent professional practice during the year and contributions to the development of the association.

They were honoured with awards at the annual dinner of the association held in Lagos on December 11, attended by members from various graduating sets dating back to the 70s.

The awardees include the Distinguished Veteran of the Year, Major General Bolaji Koleoso, (rtd) Distinguished UMCAAITE of the Year, Dr. Kehinde Oyesomi, Head of Department of Mass Communication, Covenant University and the Distinguished Lecturer of the Year, Professor, Adepoju Tejumade, Head of Department of Mass Communication, UNILAG.

Other awardees are Mr Aderemi Ogunpitan, Distinguished Broadcast Journalist of the Year, who is Chairman of IBST.

Distinguished Public Relations Professional of the Year, Odion Aleobua, CEO of. Motion Communications and Distinguished Advertising Professional of the Year, Gerald Osugo who works. with 9mobile.

The Distinguished Print Journalist of the Year Award was won by Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, Executive Director, Media Career Development Network, while the Publisher of The Cable, Simeon Kolawole won the Distinguished Online Media Professional of the Year award.

The 2004 graduating set won both the Most Participatory Set of the Year Award and the President’s Cup for the set with more members at the event.

In an unannounced programme, members of the association decided to honour some of the EXCO members.

The executive members of the association led by Mr. Vincent Oyo were honoured for their commitment and contributions to the development of the association.

Others honoured were Vice President, Adewale Williams, Mr. John Oni and Mr Lekan Sote, Dean of the Masterclass on topical communication issues organised by the association.

Students of the department who won the Entrepreneurship Competition organised by UMCCA were presented with their certificate of incorporation of their company and their cash prize is N500,000.

Mr. Oyo thanked members for the support that has ensured the accomplishments recorded by the association.

Among others, he noted the support for the department in terms of publication and furniture.

