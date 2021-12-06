Miss Janet Odey

By Emma Una, CALABAR

A student of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Miss Janet Odey, has weekend emerged winner of the second edition of Nigeria Students Ventures Prize.

Twenty three years old Miss Odey, who is a student of the Department of Radiography pitched with an entry, Virtual Mart, an online app.

The app brings farmers of yam, rice, garri, potato and users of the products together to facilitate easy supply and reduce high cost for the products, while giving farmers value for their farm items

“Virtual Mart targets to ensure regular supply of food items at affordable costs where they are needed.

“It makes sure the framers are guaranteed steady income by placing their products at the mart because those who need them contact us and we supply straight from the farms,” she explained.

She noted that over 60 agro-producers are already registered on the app and with the prize money of 1.5 million naira, she and her team would acquire additional transport facilities to ensure steady supply to users.

Miss Odey will pitch her app at University Startup World Cup in Denmark in 2022 and contest for the $15,000 prize money.

Another participant, Miss Comfort Omiyale of the Tai Solarin College of Education, Ogun State won the Social Impact award with her female menstrual pad product pitch produced from plantain and banana stem fibre.

She said is was environment friendly and cheaper to make pads available to low income users.

Mr Elvis Boniface of Edugist, organisers of the programme said thousands of young graduate in Nigeria roam the streets for many years without jobs and the Nigeria Students Ventures Prize is to assist those with business ideas to become self-employed and also provide employment to others.

He called for support from organisations and individuals to increase the prize money to give the winners a good start.

Contestants came from universities across the country.

