UNESCO Laureate Prof. Bashiru Aremu has become a patron for the (INTERNATIONAL ACADEMIC FEDERATION BOARD) of International Life Skills Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and a Brand name of International Institute of Influencers.

According to the letter dated on the 29/11/2021 with letter No: III2021102 as stated below

“Respected UNESCO Laureate Prof. Bashiru Aremu Greetings,

We International Institute of Influencers would like to take an immense pleasure of welcoming you to our family. We are the Organization providing platform for the best influencers of the World. We are registered Private Limited company from India with a registered name of International Life Skills Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and a Brand name of International Institute of Influencers.

We provide Training Solutions for Life Skills Management, Leadership Management, Fintech and Block Chain Management, Information Technology Management and Corporate trainings. We create vibrations of Humanization through our trainings, and pass the vibrations from influencer to the other.

Our Mode of action proceeds through Influencer Club, Pilot Projects (For the Weaker Sections of the society) Monthly Trainings, Talk shows. Wisdom wave Exploration Project and Events. We have started our Chapters in Canada, South East Asia & Nigeria. We have partnered with Crown University, Lead Philippines, Aero Aviation Academy of Science (India), IOER (International Organization for Education & Research), YES YOU CAN International (UK). Our Projects and Events are supported by United Nations Peace Keepers Federation Council and Phoenix Book of World Records. We are ISO -9001 certified and MSME Registered organization.

We are going to Create history by building IAWI (International Association of Women Influencers) and empowering women all over the world with case study-based projects and trainings of economic independency. Our International Academic Fraternity Board (IAFB) & International Student Fraternity Board (ISFB), Diversity & Inclusion Department, Research Department & Start up, Strategic Department are a source to create Revolution in the history of education.

I am sure, with your immense Support we can Root up for others and watch them growing. Your support will help us building healthy future generations in the society.

We welcome you to the Family of III, as an HONORABLE PATRON (INTERNATIONAL ACADEMIC FEDERATION BOARD)

Signed by Dr Shama Hussain, Founder CEO, International Institute of Influencers.