Ujevwu FC win Richard Odibo football tournament

Lady Philo Odibo presenting an award to Captain of the Ujevwu FC, Okubio, who emerged Most Valuable Player and Highest Goal Scorer of the Tournament

Ujevwu FC players

Sir Richard Odibo and other guests watch from the spectators stand during the finals of the Richard Odibo Football Competition

The Sponsor, Sir Richard Odibo pose with the winners and the Ujevwu Community leaders

The Richard Odibo Football tournament, tagged the Uloho Unity Cup 2021 has come to an end with the Ujevwu Football Club defeating Oleri football club with a lone goal to lift the trophy of the first edition of the competition, running home with a cash prize of N100,000 as winners of the competition.

The finals was played between Ujevwu FC and Oleri FC at the Egini Primary School playground with guests from all walks of life at the event to watch both teams display fascinating artistry in the round leader game to the admiration of fans, supporters and guests from all over Udu and beyond.

The competition started on November 6, 2021 between Egini FC and Oleri FC in a goalless draw and by November 14, 2021, Ujevwu FC drew with Egiegi FC by one goal apiece.

On November 28, 2021, Egini drew again with Egiegi. That match too was a barren draw. On December 12, 2021, Ujevwu fought again with Egini. Ujevwu won by 2 goals to none. On December 5, 2021, Oleri defeated Egiegi by a lone goal.

On the day of the finals of the competition on Sunday, both teams fought gallantly for honour and a penalty was awarded Ujevwu FC when one of the players was fouled inside the 18 yard box.

The kick was taken by the Ujevwu captain, Okubio, who did not find it difficult to put the ball behind the net to set the arena into wild jubilation.

The match was interesting as Oleri FC had more ball possession with the match officials announcing 60% possession for Oleri and Ujevwu having 40% ball possession.

Oleri FC was declared best team of the tournament, running home with a cash prize of N50,000 as first runner-up, while Captain of the Ujevwu FC, Okubio emerged Man of the Match, Most Valuable Player and Highest Goal Scorer with three goals.

Chairman of the Richard Odibo Foundation, Sir Richard Odibo, a Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission, in his remarks, disclosed that the next edition of the tournament would be for the entire Udu Local Government Area in 2022, stressing that the Foundation was determined to make impact and affect society for good.

Coach Paul Bukata, who was saddled with the responsibility of organizing the tournament, expressed joy with the outcome of the ceremony, thanking all the communities for their participation and cooperation in making the tournament a huge success.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Peter Omaruaye, Sir Austin Gbinije, Chief Joseph Ogoyibo, Mr Midwest Wetah, President General of the Host Egini Community, Emmanuel Esiefarienrhe, President of Udu Youths and many other guests.

