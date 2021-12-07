…As Bishop hails him on peace, good governance

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Sunday, led top government functionaries and other stakeholders of the state to Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, for the 2021 Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols by the Combined Choir of the Cathedral.

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, in his sermon, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the sacrifices he makes to ensure that Enugu State remains peaceful and secure, describing the governor as “a man of peace and a very nice man who feels the pulse of the people”.

Bishop Onaga who disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi has been consistent in attending the annual event at the Cathedral since he assumed office in 2015, recounted the governor’s commitment and contributions to the successful hosting of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Enugu, recently.

Stressing that “no leader can satisfy everybody”, the cleric applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for numerous development projects his administration has executed in the state especially in the rural areas where the governor promised in his inaugural address to develop.

“You can’t satisfy everybody. The road leading to Godfrey Okoye University up to Ngwubor, a remote area in Emene axis was tarred. I have gone to places; roads in Obollo Afor, Obollo Eke; all the Obollos have been tarred. The governor said in his inaugural address that he will face Nsukka.

“What is most interesting to me is the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State. In November this year, during the Anambra State election, many people were rushing to Enugu to take refuge because of the peaceful atmosphere and secure environment,” the Bishop said.

The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Raymond Ozoemena; former Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu (Rtd.); the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; Senator Ben Collins Ndu; former Minister of Aviation, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze; former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area, Hon. Monday Eneh; Chief Evarest Nnaji (Odengene); Barr. Cosmas Agu (COMAG); Ike Chioke and Sir Chinedu Ani were among the dignitaries at the colourful religious event heralding the sound bites of Christmas.