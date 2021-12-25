A talent-hunt competition is to be organized to encourage Akwa Ibom young music talents in the entertainment industry in 2022.

Governor Emmanuel Udom made this known while attending a Christmas show on Saturday, at QIC Primary School, Awa Iman ONNA local government area.

The Governor who stated that the competition which will be designed to give youths a platform to showcase their talents in music, comedy and dance will attract prizes of N3 million for first prize, N2 million for runners- up while third prize winner will cart home N1million.

“I want to thank the Commissioner for Youths and Sports for this initiative, honestly when you hear of Kirk Franklin, Wizkid, Davido, Ikpa Udo and other great music artiste started small.

Like the Commissioner for Youths and Sports has announced, the competition will commence next year from first quarter while grand finale and prizes will be presented at the end of the year”.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Monday Uko, thanked Governor Emmanuel for giving youths the opportunity to perform at the Christmas show organized to thrill people, stating that the show will be converted to a competition to encourage youths from the year 2022.

“I want to thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for giving youths the opportunity to discover their talents. This event will be a music competition from next year, I will be the first sponsor of the talent show, so the winner of the event(1st prize) will get N3 million, second prize N2 million and third prize will get N1 million.

Ikpa Udo and other upcoming music artistes performed during the Xmas show.