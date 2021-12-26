By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Imo State, Chief John Iwuala, has condemned the gestapo style of arrest of former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu was arrested, Sunday, by gun wielding men during an outing church service held in honour of her late mother, Jemaimah Nwosu, at Eziama Obiare in Nkwerre LGA of Imo State.

The police, however, claimed they were responsible for the arrest and that Nwosu was in their custody.

But speaking in Owerri, Iwuala said Nwosu’s arrest was an act of victimization.

According to him, the arrest came because Nwosu had directed his political followers and foot-soldiers, to join APGA.

“This is a case of political victimization. Prior to the burial of Nwosu’s mother, the Late Jemaimah, he had directed all his political foot soldiers to come to APGA. And because he said so, he has been marked for victimization”, Iwuala said.

Police were yet to offer any reason for Nwosu’s arrest.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA