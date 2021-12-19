By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and business woman, Uche Elendu is currently frustrated following her inability to access her Instagram business account for days now.

The actress is, however, suspecting that the account might have been banned by Instagram for reasons unknown to her. In a post on her Instagram Story, the actress lamented that her business has been suffering following the ban. She consequently begged Instagram to lift the shadow ban so that her clients and fans can see her posts and do business with her on IG.

“Instagram please I am sorry if I offended you. Please release my account, I am an entrepreneur/influencer and people need to see my post . You also banned me from going Live during gospel events. I promise to remain a good girl. Please, remove this shadow ban,” the actress wrote as she counted her losses since the shadow ban was slammed on her business account.

