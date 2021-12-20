The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has assured its loyal customers of a memorable Christmas as the bank is set to reward thousands of them with prizes in its upcoming super saverspromo draw.

The draw will be held virtually today through Facebook and Youtube platforms where 23 Bumper account holders will smile home after a transparent draw in several categories including; N2 million, N1.2 million, N500,000 and N100,000 cash prizes.

Also another 10 savings account holders will win N1million each and 10 university students in the Next Genaccount will win a monthly salary for a year while 30 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account will win school fees grant.

A statement from the bank yesterday said, ‘‘There is something for everyone in the Super Savers draw.’’

In addition to its internal transparency, the draw will be supervised by representatives from the Consumer Protection Council, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and the Lagos State Lottery Board.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming draw, Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, said “without a doubt, UBA prioritises not only the financial well-being, growth and ultimate success of customers but also places them at the very heart of its business which is why the bank keeps making more and more of its customers millionaires”.

She added that “Once again, we have decided to make this Christmas a very merry and memorable one for all and have put in place quiet a lot to make it happen. UBA always walks the talk at all times and never relents in helping its customers succeed. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that, she said”.

UBA’s Head of Marketing, Diana Ubah, noted that she is excited about the ‘Super Savers draw’ particularly because it is a Christmas edition, and the bank has spared no stone to truly ensure that customers new and existing celebrate this yuletide in a very big way with their loved ones and family.