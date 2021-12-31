Greetings my beloved Deltans! Happy New Year!!

I would like to congratulate you for the successful entry into the new year 2022.

The 2021 has come and gone despite its unique challenges, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown that has deteriorated the national and state economy. There was no doubt that our social interaction and cohesion was hugely affected, which in essence made life so miserable and unproductive. However, we thank God for his guidance and protection in the crossover to the new year.

A new year signifies a new beginning when the new wishes and projected plans are provided with a greater opportunity to be implemented and to accomplish. It signifies not only a breath of fresh air but an opportunity to reflect on the deeds of the previous year to make amends of the mistakes, and base on the lessons learnt develop better decisions to achieving one’s goals. Therefore, I urge all Deltans to tow this path of positive thinking to usher in a productive new year 2022.

Delta State is ours, so we must ensure that we refrain from all the negative attitudes and behaviours that impeded on the growth of our beloved state in 2021.I encourage you to brazen up with a more nuanced and proactive challenge of restoring our state to its known status for productivity and industrialization. We can only achieve this through our continue promotion of positive peace and stability in the Niger Delta region. As we know that without peace there is no sustainable development and investment that will boost our economy and create more jobs.

Notably from the bible in Isaiah 43:19, I quote, ‘Behold; I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert’. Hence, as we enter this new year, I implore each and everyone of us to have a new mindset. Let us think of new ways of doing things to grow our state to make us the light in our great nation Nigeria.

One last note: we should continue to keep the COVID-19 protocol and guidance into strict obeyance and compliance as new variants continue to emerge. Health is not only ‘wealth’ but also ‘power’. Please wear your nose mask, hand sanitizers and keep safe distancing whilst in a crowd of people.

May God bless everyone Deltan in their jobs and businesses and make 2022 their best year yet.

Have a prosperous and success filled 2022