Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state government in partnership with an entertainment organization is set to usher the people of the state into the year 2022 with an event tagged ‘Sunshine Countdown 2021.

Artistes expected at the event slated for December 31 include Tuface, Saheed Osupa, Lanre Teriba, Funmi Aragbaye, Danny Young as well as the state will storm the state.

The Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, said this in Akure, the state capital.

Ojogo said that the state government decided to key into the concept in order to enhance the social status of the state.

According to him, the state government will only be involved in the area of security provision as well as logistics.

“The state government collaboration is majorly in the area of providing security and logistics.

” The state government is not going to be involved in providing funds. That is one of the encouraging aspects of our buying in.

“The organisers of this event are not without options. There are several options available.

“They could have taken it to Lagos or to other areas where the government will be ready to dole our funds. So, our buying in is in terms of providing enabling environment.

“Of course, we also know the precarious situation of insecurity in the country. We also have to be extra careful.

“We don’t want a situation whereby organisers of this kind of massive event would be in the state without proper security arrangements. We all know the success story of Amotekun.

“It is an opportunity for the state to galvanise youths during this festive period to have a feel of entertainment. It is a thing we must encourage. For them not to discuss funds with us means a lot.

“The event will be strictly under severe COVID-19 protocols. All protocols as regards COVID must be observed.”

Also, speaking the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment, Mr Lekan Afolabi said that “When this idea was brought to us, we were so happy. We are going to usher in the good people of Ondo State with fun fare, merriment and enjoyment.

Afolabi added that “We are going to be inviting our youths, artistes, cultural troupes. We are going to do an audition on the 22nd and 23rd of December at Adegbemile hall. Talents from the state will have the opportunity to be on stage with Tuface who is an international artiste.”

Earlier, the organiser, Mr Gbemileke Oyinsan disclosed that the essence of the countdown was to use entertainment to place Ondo State on the world map.

Oyinsan said that the event will boost job opportunities among the teeming youths of the state.

He added that the event will be a talent hunt across the state.

“The essence of the countdown is to be able to tap into the culture and existence of the people of Ondo State.

“In the line of investment drive it will also create jobs as a lot of people will be empowered during that period. There will also be talent development by ensuring that we tap into the youths.

“There over 4.5 million people in Ondo State and over half of that are youths. There is of course tourism and hospitality business and Ondo State is not short of that.

“We wanted to show and bring our own expertise to bear. We want to create an environment where they will have an opportunity to be discovered which we are going to do from local government to local government.

According to him “They will also have an opportunity to show their talent on a mega stage and as well have over ten thousand people physically and online.”

