True service comes with humility — Macleod-Oboh

Art collector, humanitarian, activist, painter, sculpture, photographer, philanthropist, advocate for the environment and the less-privileged, and a human rights activist, Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod speaks about her service to the vulnerable and political ambition.



Chief Josephine Macleod-Oboh(middle) and some aged citizens(above and below).

You can leave your life without the additional burden of looking out for the vulnerable. So why charity work?

Charity work is inbred in me. Both my parents were humanitarians, so were my grandparents. They believed that to whom much is given much is expected.

I believe we must give back to society. We must contribute back to society no matter how small and leave this world a better place for future generations.

Any particular reason for the focus on children and the aged?

The children are our future, so we must instill good values into them. Our aged have paid their dues, so I believe that we must give them their respect and take care of them.

What humanitarian work do you do with them?

My charity does fundraising activities to support their welfare and I facilitate creative activities to improve their well-being such as art, gardening, story telling etc.

In some of our activities, we bring the generations together. We have done these in care homes, schools, old peoples community centre such as Milngavie Old Peoples Association as Fraser Centre, Milngavie Manor, Antoine care home, St Paul’s Church, Baldernock Childcare, Glasgow Academy etc, here in Scotland.

Are your charity works an indictment of the government?

Not at all. The UK government maintains a welfare state. So there are provisions for the less-privileged.

But I believe that the government needs to do more. Specifically in childcare, supporting working parents and addressing the standard of education in Scotland.

There is need for more activities in care homes. My experience is that most of the residents feel isolated and lonely.

We need to include our old people in activities. Like in Africa where they are respected for there age and given their due respect.

But Africa is also going through challenges where children are abandoning their parents to loneliness and poverty. I believe this not a way to end the life of our aged and we are all going to get old, if we are lucky.

When you started your humanitarian works, did you think you would go into politics or you are doing it to woo voters?

I have always done humanitarian work as far as I can remember and I will always continue. But politics is a good platform to serve the people.

So as a servant of the people, we carry our society forward and represent the people by having a voice.

What’s the platform you use for your charity?

JOM Charity (SCIO) registered in Scotland, United Kingdom & Kakofoni Foundation registered in Nigeria. We also collaborate with other charities with similar aims and goals.

Can you estimate the impact of you humanitarian works?

My humanitarian work has been very valuable to many people in Africa and the United Kingdom particularly in Scotland and in Milngavie, where I reside. So many lives have been touched.

What effect will a political position have on your passion for charity?

My humanitarian work will continue regardless of my political ambitions. If I get chosen for an elective position, it will be a honour to serve the people.

I am a servant of the people who will serve with humility, a quality I believe is missing in some politicians.

Vanguard News Nigeria