By Udeme Akpan

As part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR, and in fulfilment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, TotalEnergies and its Oil Mining Lease, OML130 Partners, have commissioned 11 projects across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria in 2021.

The projects were initiated, executed and commissioned under Batch 3 projects to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water and women and youth empowerment.

READ ALSO:Omicron: Angry Govs, Senators, Reps attack UK govt over red list

TotalEnergies’ OML130 partners include state oil firm, the NNPC Limited, CNOOC, Prime 130 formerly Petrobras and Sapetro.

While the Esan Model Boys Grammar School, at Uromi, Edo state, and the Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, Ogun state each got an Information and Communications Technology, ICT centre, the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenogoa, Bayelsa, and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State became beneficiaries of mammography centres.

On the 16th and 23rd of November respectively, the Community Secondary School, Ufuma, Orumba North LGA, Anambra state, and Government Girls Secondary School, Maiduguri, Borno played host to dignitaries, as fully-equipped state-of-the-art secondary school structures were commissioned within their school premises.

Solar-powered water projects made up of two borehole units and water treatment plants were commissioned at Ndibe community, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, the Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina State, and at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Tundun Wada Zaria, Kaduna respectively.

Also TotalEnergies and its OML 130 Partners also completed the design, supply and installation of solar power system at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu state.

Speaking during handing over ceremonies of the projects, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mike Sangster said the completion and commissioning of the project were in furtherance of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of its deepwater operations.