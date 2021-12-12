Tommy Hilfiger elevates mission to 'Waste Nothing' in 2021 Fall collection

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GLOBAL fashion retailer, Tommy Hilfiger, in collaboration with Nigeria partner, Smartmark, has unveiled its Fall 2021 Collection in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to inundate customers with products range that elevates its mission to ‘waste nothing and welcome all’.

The Collection launched Friday at Tommy Hilfiger shop at the Port Harcourt Mall (SPAR) showcases a variety of men and women’s products, including statement makers from the brand’s archives, seamlessly blending modern prep with iconic heritage pieces.

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corporations, Netherlands, one of the world’s premium designer lifestyle groups is focused on designing and marketing high-quality apparels, footwear and accessories which it complements with eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods ang luggage through licensees.

Smartmark Limited, the Nigerian partner which prides self as biggest Fashion Retailer in Pan Nigeria, already boasts of brands inuding Fastforward, Clarks, Levis, T.M Lewin, Charles Tyrwhytt, Swatch Dune and Aldo.

John Onyeoguzoro, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Smartmark, said at the Fall 2021launch that, “Building on Tommy Hilfigers ambitious sustainability mission to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the latest range includes elevated products made using more sustainable methods and materials”

Onyeoguzoro explained that customers have the windows to shop Tommy Hilfiger products by visiting the Port-Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja outlets or shop and pay online before coming for pickup at the shop to benefit the advantage of seeing directly what they are buying.

Vanguard News Nigeria