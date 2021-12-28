By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Thugs invaded the venue of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, congress in Zamfara State and disrupted the proceedings.

The thugs, who looked fierce and dangerous, damaged canopies and plastic chairs, causing party members to run.

The congress, which started peacefully at the Samaru area of Gusau, ended up in commotion as the thugs chased party stalwarts and vehicles were vandalised.

Congress in hotel

An eyewitness said the PDP members had to relocate to an Army hotel in the state capital to hastily conduct the congress.

According to the source, “The thugs disrupted the congress. They went to the secretariat of the party and tore flags.

“They even attempted to pull down the building. Security agents quickly moved in to stop them,” he said.

The PDP officials in the state were so unsettled and could not talk to journalists on the incident.

Secretary of the PDP in Zamfara state, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad Shattima, was seen trying to arrange the movement of party members to the new venue of the congress.

It was alleged that intra-party squabble was the cause of the incident.

However, the Senator Marafa faction of the APC in the state has condemned the act and called for peace and orderliness in the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

