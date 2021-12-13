The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has once again reaffirmed his image as a people-oriented leader, with the suspension of the scheduled “Lagos Peace Walk” which was stoking political tension in the nation’s economic capital.

The “Walk” was part of the contents of the Governor’s pronouncements on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, while addressing the state’s residents on the government’s White Paper or official position on the Report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Lekki Toll Gate shootings during the #EndSARS protests of October 20, 2020 headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.

The Governor had specifically invited some celebrities and social media influencers, some of whom participated in the #EndSARS protests, to join him in the Walk. But because of the general public dissatisfaction with the claim of the Federal and Lagos State governments that there was no massacre contrary to what was witnessed on live television, the “Walk” stirred controversy.

Some of the celebrities openly declined the invitation, which was embarrassing to the government, though some groups also volunteered to join him. As the White Paper did not bring closure to the Lekki Toll Gate shootings, so there was hardly any basis for a “peace” Walk.

Had that Walk taken place in spite of the situation, it would have been another provocative blunder. The first bungling was the alleged mobilisation of armed hoodlums in failed attempts to disrupt the peaceful #EndSARS gatherings. Secondly, the Army should never have been drafted to shoot at unarmed civilians. It is the job of the police to disperse protests even when they turn into riots. The Army is a killing machine, not a law-enforcement agency.

These blunders led to the hijack of the protest by hoodlums who targeted government assets, politicians’ properties and businesses for burning and looting. It was government mishandling that led to the mayhem and the subsequent ethnic tension engineered by politicians. The deaths and destruction would have been avoided if government had not committed these blunders.

A “peace walk” when justice had not yet been done to those deserving of it could have led to other unforeseen consequences, especially now that the 2023 political atmosphere is beginning to brew in Lagos. Supposed as they walked for peace another group decided to walk for justice? It would be the making of another avoidable crisis.

Irrespective of the excuse given for the suspension of the Lagos Peace Walk, we commend the Governor for not allowing ego to override reason. Let us learn the lessons of the #EndSARS protest and Lekki Toll Gate shootings and faithfully implement the recommendations of the Justice Okuwobi Judicial Panel.