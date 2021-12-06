Osayi Alile, is a Nigerian Philanthropreneur who is well known for empowering youths with skills, tools, networks, and financing.

In recognition of her many roles in ensuring societal development and shaping future leaders, she was honoured at the 2017 World Economic Forum, with the Young Global Leader Award for her contribution in creating jobs and empowering youths.

Also, she won the 2020 SERAS CSR Award, for the third time in a role with the ACT Foundation for Non-Profit of the Year.

She is the CEO of the Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation and was the former Vice President of Junior Achievement of Nigeria, she held the position from 1999 to 2003.

While in office, she raised young conscientious business leaders, and recruited 150+ schools with a monitoring volunteer to ensure a smooth interaction and coordinated the development of new corporate sponsored programs such as LEAD Camp.

She also became the founding curators of Global Shapers Lagos Hub in 2011 and joined Access Bank PLC, as the CSR Consultant for two years; from 2014 to 2016. While working with the Access Bank, she expanded their day-to-day businesses in a sustainable way, between the customers and the banking system. In 2021, ACT Foundation joined Coalition Against COVID-19, one year after it was set-up, to fight against the virus, and Osayi became a member and the co-administrator of Coalition Against COVID-19.