Renown Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he no longer had anything to do with bandits, following their declaration as terrorists by the court.

Recall that on November 25, a Federal High Court in Abuja had declared the activities of all bandit groups in the country as acts of terrorism.

Gumi is known for demanding amnesty for bandits who are said to have killed thousands and abducted many, including schoolchildren.

Speaking in an interview with online newspaper, Premium Times, on Wednesday, the cleric said he would no longer mediate for bandits.

He said: “Since the federal government has declared them terrorists, I don’t have anything to do with them anymore.

“I will not like to expose myself to danger again and to put a spotlight on myself unnecessarily. I have tried all I could do to admonish the nation on the best way to do it, but it seems my advice has fallen on deaf ears.

“I have endangered my life for peace by going to the forest and engaging the bandits. Among them are rock bandits, dangerous, armed, ready to fire.

“It is dangerous, still we risked our lives to see that we bring peace to this nation. Because somebody has to take that risk and we took it and thanked God we came out safely and knowledgeable, knowing how to come about this issue.

“Maybe in the future when the political situation changes for the better, we can do it again so that there will be peace, harmony and tranquility in the country.”

