By Chinonso Alozie

Two traditional rulers of Umuezeala Ama Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Aloysius Igwe and the traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube Autonomous Community, Eze Paul Ogbu, in Okigwe local government area, are still held in captivity by kidnappers.

Vanguard gathered yesterday from the different communities that Eze Aloysius was kidnapped last Tuesday and Eze Ogbu was abducted last Sunday from different locations.

Some leaders from the affected communities who spoke to Vanguard separately said tension has continued to rise in the communities of the kidnapped monarchs.

At the time of filing this report, it was gathered one of the kidnapped monarch family members had established contact with the abductors and the other one whereabouts had not been known.

One thing common among the subjects of the kidnapped monarchs was their eagerness to know whether their monarchs have been murdered or still alive.

They said to Vanguard; “We are worried. We are afraid. We want them not to kill our Eze, we are praying they should release them. We need them alive and we want them to know their life is more important than money.

“We are also praying that security agencies will increase the pace of their work and track these criminals we are praying that they should be rescued alive.”

On the side of the security agencies, Vanguard gathered from a security source that they “Have gotten useful information from the

arrests made so far especially from suspects in connection with the kidnap of the already rescued

traditional rulers.

“And very soon you will hear a breakthrough and Imo people will be happy about it.”

It would be recalled one of the monarchs was murdered the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin Azike.

While the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Damian Nwaigwe, was rescued unhurt. Also, Eze Acho Ndukwe of Ihube Autonomous community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state was rescued.

The traditional ruler of Ezi- Mbieri, an autonomous community in Mbaitoli local government area, 89-year-old Eze Henry Madumere, father to former Imo state Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere was kidnapped and later was freed by his abductors.

