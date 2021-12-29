By Chancel Sunday

Youth leaders and stakeholders of Ogbe-Ijoh, headquarters of Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state, have asked Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to as a matter of urgency advise Aladja community in Udu Local Government Area to vacate their land or else hell will be let loose.

In a 30-paragraph quit notice issued, yesterday, after a meeting of Ogbe-Ijoh Youth Leaders/Stakeholders Forum at Ogbe-Ijoh, signed by chairman of the forum, Amb. Aken Edwin, chairman Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, Comrade Victor Akemotubo, Ogbe-Ijoh youth president, Comrade James Timadimene and fourteen others, they called on Gov. Okowa to do the needful.

The quit notice reads in part: “It is astonishing to realize that Delta state government couldn’t stand firm to defend the country’s boundary law of 1952, a document that’s clearly stating boundary lines of local governments and states in this country couldn’t be upheld in the case of Udu and Warri South West Local government areas.

“Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, the first occupants of the territory and whose communities have several treaties with the Colonial masters, peacefully yielded to earlier plea of our tenants, Aladja community, to join their Urhobo division in 1952 which led to the shift of our original boundary with Ovwian Community and the establishment of the current local government boundary.

“We’ve always extended and maintained sincere relations and friendship with our neighbours, even to our detriment. We believe in peaceful coexistence, hence, we overlook issues that are capable of causing anarchy between our kingdom and her neighbours.

In March 24, 2016, youths of Aladja came to Ogbe-Ijoh with cutlasses and guns in the presence of soldiers in the community, they butchered several persons including a soldier which led to the present situation at hand.

On December 20, 2021, Aladja community directed their surveyor and representatives to back out of the state government boundary demarcation process and on 21st December, they came on speedboats to stop the process and shot at the military personnel and workers to truncate the process.

“We’ve overbeared the inconsistent, insincere behaviour of Aladja community, they’ve shown their wickedness and unfriendliness to us and we’ll not tolerate any form of misbehaviour anymore.

“We therefore, call on Gov. Okowa to direct Aladja community to vacate our land or else we’ll reclaim our God-given land by any means necessary”.