By Juliet Umeh

Technology support service company, Tek Experts, said it has hit a milestone of 1,800 engineers employed in its Nigerian operations.

The number makes Nigeria, one of its largest markets globally and powers African tech fortunes.

The company said the milestone was a result of the company’s strategic business opportunities as the tech support firm in Nigeria and its increased focus on talent investments.

It also underscores the increasing interest in digital technology and IT support services while ensuring sustained development.

The Managing Director for Africa, Tek Experts and Elev8, Lars Johannisson explained that having Nigeria as its largest market of operations globally is a testament to the company’s commitment to developing the tech support sector in Nigeria and Africa whilst nurturing talents in the country through the help of its sister company, Elev8.

He said: “We recognize that tech support is instrumental in driving our customers’ brand and overall customer experience. We are uniquely positioned to help companies leverage the existing investments they make in customer support to drive product adoption, increase renewal rates, and ultimately top-line revenue growth.

Many of the services we offer to our customers require technical expertise and we invest very heavily in digital skilling and employee development, growing a skilled workforce for the ICT industry. At Tek Experts, we offer both a place to develop IT skills and a place to leverage those skills with job opportunities supporting some of the most cutting-edge technology for the biggest global brands”.

He also revealed the firm’s goals in the coming years, “we want to be recognized, as the employer of choice in every market in which we operate. We want the investments we make in our employees’ career development to create growth opportunities for them and enable them to build a career they are proud of in a company they feel fully supported by”.