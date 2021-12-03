By Ikechukwu Odu

In an effort to beef up security at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, an indigenous technology company, Bionomics Nigeria Limited, on Friday, donated 1,000 Close Circuit Television, CCTV cameras to the institution.

The company which signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with UNN on the project, said the cameras would be installed at the Nsukka campus, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC, and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku Ozalla, within the next eight months.

The Managing Director of the company, Onyedika Ugochukwu, said that the MoU was informed by the need to provide security across all the tertiary institutions in the country to check cultism, criminalities and other vices on campuses.

While explaining why UNN was chosen for the project, he said “UNN has a very rich and diverse cultural heritage; it is the first indigenous university in Nigeria. If you want to do anything in Nigeria without starting in UNN, you are not correct. We intend to take this technology across all the universities in Nigeria. All the universities need improvement in security.

“We as a business also want to generate revenue. We have students and people who want to advertise their products. We want to use this as a step to reach out to all the universities in Nigeria.

“UNN would provide the administrative support and the brand that we need as a company, while we provide the funding and the infrastructure. Without the University of Nigeria, we don’t have a product to sell. We have over 60,000 students in this university using different products. This cluster provides the right opportunity to build this infrastructure and deliver advertising to them.

“We are going to have CCTV cameras installed across the entry points, junctions and other relevant points in this institution. What this would do for the institution is that whatever happens on these campuses would be known and observed. So, when there is an incident, the university security can simply record what happened, play it back to find out exactly what happened. Men with guns on the roads cannot provide security anymore. They will complement cameras that cannot be bribed, negotiated with and which cannot sleep or slumber,” he explained.

He challenged Nigerians from all walks of life to start contributing solutions to our peculiar domestic challenges.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, said the technology would improve security on the campuses of the University, describing the MoU as mutually beneficial.

“Today, technologies have evolved and we can now stay in a control-room and monitor what is happening at various areas in an environment. Apart from checking crimes on our campuses, these cameras would help us to fish out people who defecate and come from outside our campuses to dump refuse here and there for the VC to park them.

“In Europe, police don’t follow people around but by the time you commit a crime, they would come and arrest you wherever you may be,” he said.

While giving the vote of thanks, the Chairman of the Senate Ceremonials Committee, UNN, Prof Bennett Nwanguma, thanked the management of Bionomics Nigeria Limited for choosing to partner UNN in providing solutions to security issues.

“We want to thank you most sincerely. I know that we have hundreds of universities in Nigeria but you must have your reasons for choosing UNN. The technology would keep our environment safer. It would be fruitful MoU for both parties. May the resources you intend to invest in this programme come through for you and when you need grace, may you find it. UNN gives the best wishes for the future,” he said.

While reacting to the incident, the Acting Chief Security Officer of UNN, Christian Alumona, said the technology would help his personnel in the herculean task of securing the institution.