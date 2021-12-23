By Obas Esiedesa

The acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has assured consumers that the company was working with other stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to ensure steady supply of electricity.

Engr. Abdulaziz in his end of the year message noted that despite the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company was able to achieve critical milestones in the industry.

According to him, the industry recorded all time peak generation of 5,801 mega watts in March this year which the company was able to successfully transmit.

“In the course of the year, strategic management decisions have paid off enabling the completion of several abandoned projects, prompt maintenance, upgrade and repair/restoration of vandalized transmission lines and facilities, installation of new transformers and substations, re-calibration and reconfiguration of transmission lines and transformer protection schemes.

“We take pride in the fact that these measures effectively reduced the frequency of system disturbance and collapse, resulting in an all-lime national peak generation of 5,801.60MW, which was successfully transmitted on March 2021. This is quite commendable”, he stated.

The TCN boss added that “other milestone achievements include the creation of Kano Region, bringing to ten TCN’s regional operations centres in the country. To further enhance operational efficiency, we are building over thirty-two office complexes nationwide, including regional, sub regional offices and work centers.

“While they are at various stages of completion, the new Port Harcourt Regional Office in Rivers Slate has been completed and commissioned. We have also provided work tools and safety equipment, spare parts, test equipment, among others, to ensure a more conducive working environment and efficiency”.

He pointed out that “with the commitment of the new Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, TCN has been able to play its part in fostering positive collaboration among power sector stakeholders as we work towards the common goal of providing steady electricity supply lo Nigerians”.

