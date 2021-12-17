By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state Government is looking into the Possibility of deboarding all boarding secondary schools in the state pending when the security situation the state improved.

The state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made the statement in a media chart with practising journalists in the state.

He said the decision to deboard the schools was as a result of constant and continued attack by bandits and other criminal groups terrorising the state.

Tambuwal further said the launching of operation Hadarin daji by the Nigeria Armed forces had made Sokoto state vulnerable to attacks by fleeing bandits from Zamfara state.

He said the state had made available all needed assistance to the security agencies in the state with a view to containe the activities of criminal gangs in the state.

Commenting on the issue of public health , the governor said , the state government had constructed a state of the art diagonastic center for improved health condition of the state indigenes.

He said the diagonastic center is second to non in the country and is capable of diagonising any kind of disease or sickness.

The Governor stated that, the 1500 beds capacity state teaching hospital currently under construction by the state Government has reached appreciable level of completion stage

He said when completed, the hospital would vecome a major healrh institution where patients within abd across the state would given professional medical care.

According to the Governor, already indigenes of the were sponsored to undergo medical related courses at home and abroad to make the state self sufficient in health related fields.

Commenting on the issue of restructuring and devolution of power, the said the office of the Attorney General and minister of Justice should be spllited, saying that there should be a separate of the minister who is a politician and that of the Attorney General who’s a judicial officer .

He said a similar thing should take place in the office of the Accountant General of the federation , adding that the Accountant general should only serve the federal government .

Tambuwal maintained that only through the restructuring and revolution of powers the country would witness justice and equity.