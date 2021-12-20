By Emmanuel Iheaka

A group, Disabled Destiny Track Foundation (DDTF) has rewarded physically challenged persons with cash prizes for being exceptional in various talents.

The foundation presented the prizes at the grand finale of a talent contest it organized for physically challenged persons in Imo State, held in Owerri, Sunday.

Out of a total of 14 persons that participated in the competition, displaying various talents, Annabel Ezinne Chukwu emerged tops, clinching the grand prize of N1 million.

The first and second runners-up, Jennifer Obi Udoka and Jesufemi Ajagbe won N300, 000 and N200, 000, respectively.

While dancing earned Annabel first position, Jennifer engaged in singing and Jesufemi performed wonders with flute.

Presenting the prizes on behalf of the President of DDTF, Dr. Stanley Nwachukwu, the Administrative Manager of the foundation, Mr. Ugochukwu Chimeziri noted that the contest was to provide a platform for the physically challenged persons to showcase their talents.

Chimeziri stated that the event lasted for nine weeks with a total of 14 contestants in participation.

He submitted that disabled persons are well endowed with talents but only needed the platform to display their talents.

Chimeziri urged the physically challenged persons to keep hope alive, adding that next year’s event will be more rewarding.

In her remarks, the grand prize winner, Annabel Chukwu said she began dancing as a kid, and would dance to any beat even on the streets.

Annabel who had a deformity on the hand as a result of accident, stated that the N1 million will enable her establish a make-up shop.

She maintained she was confident of winning even before coming for the competition and charged physically challenged persons never to feel depressed about life.