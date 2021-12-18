Come December 21st, 2021, Ife federal constituency in Osun State, the ancient Yoruba city in South-Western Nigeria is set to play host to the SWAGA 23 moving train in continuation to its grassroots mobilisation.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju otherwise called SWAGA 23 has become a house hold name in the South Western region of Nigeria and the country at large.

The movement known to be championing the political ambition of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu.

It would be recalled that the group had last week visited all the three senatorial district in Ogun state and the event was a huge success.

However, the biggest event and grass root mobilisation is set to take place in Ile Ife the cradle of yoruba race state.

In a statement released by Osun State SWAGA 23 chairperson Hon Ayo Omidiran who emphasized that the grass root mobilization will land in Ile Ife the origin of Yoruba land as part of their efforts to ensure the realization of Swaga acclaimed 12 millions votes.

According to Hon Rotimi Makinde a critical stake holder and member of the Central working committee, “SWAGA is coming to Ile Ife as a result of the massive love the people of Ile Ife have for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his word, Hon Makinde said: ” It is imperative to come back to the ancient known to send signal to the nation that SWAGA is well rooted in South West and that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is our best bet.”

Makinde added that the people of the source are already anticipating to have SWAGA 23 in the ancient town adding that come 21st of December, the train of SWAGA 23 will hit the ancient city in a grand style with all the pomp and pageantry it deserves.

In his own reaction, one of the chieftains of the All Progressive Congress APC and Secretary os SWAGA’23, Osun State Hon. (Prince) Adetilewa Sijuwade said Asiwaju is one man totally loved by the people of the source and by extension Ife Monarchs.

Prince Sijuade added that SWAGA 23 remain committed and shall leave no stone unturned to ensure Asiwaju throw in his hat for 2023 presidency. The event is to involve all major towns in the constituency majorly Ife North,South, East,Central and Modakeke Area office.

In his conclusion. Hon Rotimi Makinde a one term member of the federal House of representatives who represented Ife Federal Constituency appealed to the people of Ile-Ife to come out enmasse and to key into this great opportunity to reposition the community by showing support for the anticipated success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

as SWAGA train enters Ile Ife on Tuesday 21st December 2021.