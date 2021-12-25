Primate Ayodele

Amidst uncertainties surrounding the structure of the Super Eagles technical crew ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, leader of the INRI Evangelical Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted that Nigeria cannot win the tournament.

Speaking in his annual end-of-year media briefing during which he presents his compendium of predictions titled, 2022 Prophesies and Beyond, Ayodele said, “Nigeria can only try, but they cannot lift the trophy.”

Primate Ayodele told the crowded press conference that the Super Eagles will qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup. “Yes, the Super Eagles will be in Qatar,” he assured.

He said that the newly appointed interim coach of the national team, Austin Eguavoen won’t last as head of the technical crew. Said he, “Eguavoen will not be on that seat for long. They will just ease him out unceremoniously.”

He was emphatic when he spoke on the relevance of indigenous coaches to the fortunes of the national team. “We need an indigenous coach to help the Super Eagles. Our destiny lies in the hands of indigenous coaches. Unfortunately, the people at the helm of affairs have no faith in them,” he said, adding, “they don’t want Nigerian coaches to grow and these are the people we turn to, whenever we are in trouble. Indeed, it indigenous coaches that will help us go far.”

On the rumoured third term ambition of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, the church leader advised the former Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission to drop it. “If it is true that he wants to return for a third term, the question is, ‘is it the will of God that he should run for a third term?’ My answer is no. What he needs to do now is to help the Super Eagles out of the difficult situation they have found themselves in and aspire for higher office, not NFF.”

He warned that FIFA President Gianni Infantino, President of CAF Patrice Mosepe and NFF President Amaju Pinnick will find themselves under global scrutiny in the coming year. “Infantino will face litigation and will be indicted, while Patrice Mosope, the CAF President will have a tough time. Some of his policies will face a lot of opposition from members of the CAF executive. On his part, Pinnick too should watch it. He will face a lot of opposition from his detractors.”