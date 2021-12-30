.

Urges both political figures to unite for 2023

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State power shift advocacy group, Riverine Governor for 23 (RG-23) Movement has cautioned Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to desist from further deriding former President Goodluck Jonathan in the guise of criticising the Jonathan era in the federal administration.

RG-23 in a Thursday communique following a closed-door meeting of its leaders, convened in Port Harcourt Wednesday charged Amaechi to leave Jonathan alone and concentrate on helping to improve the gains of incumbent President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration.

Convener of the meeting, Pureh Kalango, in a reading of the communique stated, “We believe the political crisis that heralded the 2015 elections in the Niger Delta, especially Rivers state was the biggest mistake the region made.

“Towards another political dispensation in 2023, RG23 as a grassroot movement warns that any individual or group that attacks the person of former President Jonathan or his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan does not mean well for the Niger Delta and risks political rejection.”

Samuel Urang, Head Mobilization, for the group, said rather than escalate their partisan differences, RG-23 is committed to supporting the transport minister and the former president to join forces to pursue a united political front come 2023 in the best interest of the Niger Delta and its people.

