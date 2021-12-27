In a bid to reduce the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, pay-TV provider, StarTimes, is set to start a new reality show with the title, Breaking-in, that would build a bridge between job seekers and potential employers.

The show, which was developed with millions of unemployed Nigerian youths in mind, will create a platform for youths to gain insights as well as meaningful career jobs on live TV.

The Content Director of StarTimes, Viki Liu, stated that the show would benefit skilled and talented people who may not know how to put together a perfect curriculum vitae that could help them land their dream jobs. She said, “I don’t think there has ever been anything like this in Africa. Since we came to this continent, we realised that unemployment is a big issue, though not just in Nigeria but all over the world as well, though it’s more in Africa. A lot of young people are qualified but unemployed.

“Another thing is that some people are very good but they can’t ‘sell’ themselves properly. They don’t know how to prepare a CV or convince a recruiter. Based on these two observations, we decided to start something to help people. I think it is a nice initiative that would connect job seekers to recruiters.” Code: 100013)

Also speaking, Segun Dawodu, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, who was represented by Vera Oronsaye, commended the cable TV’s effort to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum noting that it was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. She added, “The challenge of unemployment has refused to go away despite efforts made by all sectors to address the issue. However, we can’t give up because Nigeria as a country with a large population and Lagos State as a smart city with the dream of a better state will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that our youths are gainfully engaged.

On his part, the director of the reality show, Yemi Ogundeji, said the title of the show was based on the interactions it had with Nigerian job seekers. He said, “The main show will be shot as early as the first quarter of next year and we plan to televise from March 2022.

“It is a recorded show. After the actual shoot, we will follow the winners to their first day in office to get their testimonies so that when we are airing, it would be a full package that would show the whole process.”