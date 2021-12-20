.

The South West Youth leaders of the All Progressive Congress have kicked against the alleged plan by some leaders of the party to shift its February 2022 National Convention.

Acting South West Youth leader, Kolade Paff Lawal while speaking in Akure said that the national leaders of the party should not accede to those suggesting the postponement of the convention.

Lawal was accompanied by the Acting Deputy National Youth Leader, Afeeze Bolaji Repete, Ondo youth leaders, Ayodele Olawande, Osun, Adegoke Akinwemimo, Ogun, Babatunde Aremu, Oyo, Aremu Oyetunji, Ekiti, Asekun Sunday and Lagos state, Seriki Muritala.

Lawal also warned the party leaders not to compromise on the kind of and calibre of persons who should aspire for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming convention.

According to him” Those pushing for a postponement of the convention date were familiar progressive voices who do not mean well for the party.

He called on the party leadership to consider competent youthful that are not above 50 years into membership of the new National Working Committee.

Lawal said ” we commend the party leadership in the southwest for all the good work they have been doing to ensure party unity as well as meaningful service delivery, through good governance, to the people. In this respect, we wish to particularly thank all APC Governors in the southwest.

“We the youths of the APC in the southwest states are already looking forward to February for the conduct of the national convention.

“We are upbeat and are already mobilizing massively ahead of the convention. We are confident that our national leaders, being men of honour, will allow the party to stick to its own promise and let our word be our bond.

“We ask the party leadership not to listen, let alone accede, to the cacophony of sponsored suggestions in some quarters that the February 2022 date be still pushed forward to a later date.

” The people making this dangerous suggestion are familiar retrogressive voices who do not mean well for our party.

“They and their suggestions should be thrashed in the dustbin of history.

“Instead, we urge the party leadership to remain steadfast on the choice of February as the definite date for the conduct of the convention. Anything short of this is not good for the party.

“For sure and certain, the next national convention is made or mar for the APC.

“Whether the APC will continue to remain united, indissoluble, big and strong is firmly predicated on the kind and quality of decision our leaders take at the convention in February.

” Our leaders should therefore be careful not to play cheaply into the hands of some doomsday prophets who have wildly predicted the end of our party in a short while.

The youths also said that ” young and vibrant party members should be allowed to take up strategic leadership positions in the forthcoming convention.

“The party should use this convention to give life to the leadership aspirations of Nigerian youths which President Muhammadu Buhari blessed in 2018 with his assent to the Not-Too-Young-to-run Bill.

“We owe President Buhari the moral duty of sustaining his laudable legacy in this regard.

Lawal added that ” The party should look into the pool of youthful aspirants from among those contesting for key positions, such as National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman, National Secretary, National Organizing Secretary, Zonal Vice Chairmen, National Youth Leader, National Woman Leader, etc., and assist competent ones amongst them to victory; for them to lead the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

