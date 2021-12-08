By Godfrey Bivbere

AN expert in the maritime industry has decried the interference of officials of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, and the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, in the export of goods from the country.

Export consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Multimix Academy, Madu Obiora, lamented that the Federal Government’s export drive is being hindered by both agencies as they demand for clearance from exporters before cargoes can be shipped out of the country.

This, Vanguard Maritime Report gathered, has resulted in delay and depreciation of these export goods before they get to their destination.

According to Obiora, these agencies demand for clearance from exporters of some certain goods before shipment which is not only driving up the cost of the export products but also hindering the process.

He explained that because the clearance is of no importance to the buyers of the products abroad it has become necessary for the federal government to review the involvement of its agencies in the export process.

He said: “You still have people who have no business in export struggling to be recognised; they are NAFDAC and SON. Unfortunately, none of their certificate is accepted by buyers abroad.

“You know that buyers normally appoint inspection agents, as a result, government still need to shorten the circle. Any agency of government that has nothing to do with export should clear out of the way.

“Nobody will tell the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, NAQS, to get out because if you do not have phytosanitary certificate you cannot export, such agencies are known by everybody”.