By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again expressed deep pains and sympathized with the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, as well as the people of the state over the gruesome massacre of scores of commuters who were burnt to death by armed bandits in the state.

The passengers were said to be travelling from Sabon Birni Local Government Area to Sokoto town when the bus conveying them was stopped around Gidan Bawa village, where the bandits blocked the road and set the vehicle ablaze.

The Governor in a statement Wednesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, recalled with pains how Nigeria had been turned into a killing field by the so-called bandits terrorising the country where innocent civilians looking for their daily needs were forced to live in perpetual fear.

Quoting the Governor, the CPS in the statement said “the boldness these terrorists are exhibiting daily across the country is a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its sovereignty if urgent steps are not taken to eliminate them and keep Nigeria safe again.

ALSO READ: Nasarawa gov, Abdullahi Sule, appoints 18 SAs

“The Governor laments the unprovoked attacks on various communities and says this is threatening the unity of Nigeria and weakening the faith of the citizens in their government.

“He calls on Nigerians to shun partisanship but join hands with government and security agencies to expose these terrorists to save Nigeria from these mindless killings by the bloodthirsty aliens.

“The Governor repeated his earlier appeals to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges of insecurity confronting the nation but should remain steadfast to protect the sovereign integrity of the nation by going all out to uproot the terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.

“Governor Ortom then condoled with Governor Tambuwal and the people of Sokoto state and prays God to grant the victims rest, and the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria