SoftWork, a leading Freelancing Platform in Africa took the bold step to empower 3 SME’S with Digital to grow their Business.

The Softwork SME Activation package contains digital tools and branding kits that can help SMEs stand out in the market place.

Three SMEs namely; Cleaniverse, Baby republic and Straight from the Vine emerged winners at the event.

Free websites and other digital packages such as mock ups of their brand identity which were all launched and unveiled to them.

A digital marketing masterclass was organized for the winners through the softwork academy where they learned how to use various e-tools to promote their businesses in the digital space. Free digital resources were also distributed to them.

Interesting conversations on the way forward especially into 2022 and how to reposition as a global brand were held and it resonated with them as business owners.

Chigozie Okwara, founder of Softworkxyz emphasized on the need for collaborations between SMEs and other bigger brands.

“To better leverage opportunities especially in brand positioning, SMEs should find creative and effective ways to partner with each other and more so with bigger brands”

This provides further evidence that the nation is attuned to the need for collaboration across, not just within individual sectors in order to meet equitable development goals.