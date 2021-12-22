By Juliet Umeh

Online Initiative, SHAREit Lite App has unveiled to afford people the opportunity to share memorable moments with their loved ones. SHAREit Lite is an app that lets people share files quickly without using any mobile data.

The App developers said that the online initiative started on December 12th where users can participate in the exciting activities of the mobile app while engaging with their families and friends. This activity, according to the developers, will span through to early January 2022.

*The App’s unique features include cross device sharing. That means that one can share any file between laptops and mobile devices without any restriction.

*It does a fast transfer. That means that it is built to allow transfer files at a fast speed which can reach up to 20M/s.

*No restriction in sending or receiving files. It allows a large range of files in one collection, from music albums, video collections, documents. *File Manager: Sometimes files can get mixed-up on one’s devices. The App will help one to get it more organized.

*Clean Booster: SHAREit Lite App helps one to maximize phone speed and also free up phone storage space by clearing junk and cache.

The developers said in the coming months, more fun activities and different initiatives to help users stay connected.

