…says multi-level car park still the safest place to park

By Lawani Mikairu

Seymour Aviation, operator of the multi- level car park at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has apologized to the owner of the car that had its side mirror removed at the car park.



This is just as Seymour said the car park is still the safest place to park cars at the Lagos airport.



Reacting to the security breach incident, the management of Seymour Aviation said it was an isolated case as the car park is equipped with CCTV cameras. A statement by the management read : “Our attention has been drawn to reports making the rounds in both social and traditional media concerning an incident of loss of the mirrors of a car parked at our multi-level lot located at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.”



“We consider this incident quite regrettable for several reasons. First is the discomfort and inconvenience caused the owner of the car by such a loss. Second is the fact that many people use our facility trusting that they would be protected from such ugly experiences. An incident like that happening to them is therefore paradoxical and does not inspire confidence in a system”.



“We are also pained because, in over four years of our operation, this kind of security breach has not occurred. When the car owner reported this incident, we quickly played the CCTV and confirmed that the car (a Lexus 460 SUV) actually arrived with its two mirrors intact. The CCTV camera, however, could not pick the criminal, as the car was parked at a blindspot”.



” We are immediately reviewing our surveillance system to forestall future occurrence and to ensure the comfort and convenience of users of the facility.”



“Expectedly, some commentators have latched on to this ugly incident to make wrong insinuations by distorting the facts and pushing their own agenda, including canvassing for people to continue to park their cars on the driveway into the terminal. In their selfishness, they forget that MMIA is a vital gateway into the country and that there is no other airport in the civilized world where people park their vehicles in this manner.”



” That is why, on our part, we are determined to continue every measure that will encourage people to park comfortably, conveniently and securely at the Seymour Multi-level park at MMIA.”

“Over the years, we have received commendations from users of our facility and the general public regarding security and safety of people and their property. On several occasions, our operatives have found and returned valuables worth millions of naira, including hard currencies to the owners for which we have received commendations in various media”.

“Both the company and our staff have also received commendations from both public and private sector organizations, including the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”



“The crowning glory was in August 2018, when the President himself, sent a commendation for the integrity of our staff and urged the populace to emulate them. Even today, the 29th of December 2021, our staff have just reported that they found a foreign passport, with some foreign currency and other valuables possibly forgotten or misplaced by a facility user.”



“We would like to continue to operate at that level of integrity and safety for our users and security for their items. “Though our CCTV cameras are working perfectly (and that is why we were able to easily verify that the said SUV arrived with its mirrors intact) we are reviewing the entire surveillance system and introducing other measures to boost the confidence of our users”.



“Finally, we want to reassure members of the public that Seymour Aviation Multi-level car park remains the safest, most secure place to park at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos. Members of the public should have full confidence to use it,” the management added.