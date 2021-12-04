By Emmanuel Okogba

An outrageous goal directly from corner kick by Hakan Çalhanoğlu sent Inter Milan on their way to a 3-0 thumping of AS Roma on Saturday.

The Serie A defending champions dominated from start to finish as Roma didn’t look like recovering after the went behind.

Edin Dzeko who once played for Roma silenced the home fans who booed him when he touched the ball with a 24th minute strike before Denzel Dumfries wrapped up proceedings in the 39th.

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Dennis nominated for November Premier League Player of the Month

Roma looked like they pulled back a consolation but Zaniolo’s effort could only find the side of Handanovic’s net.

Without Tammy Abraham and Gianluca Mancini, Jose Mourinho’s side suffered their seventh loss in the league this season with sixteen games gone and sit 5th on the log.

Inter are now second pending the outcome of the game between Napoli and Atalanta. A win for Napoli will send them back to the top, above AC Milan who won earlier.

Vanguard News Nigeria