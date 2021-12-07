.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has observed a minute silence in honour of its late colleague, Senator Gbenga Aluko.

Late Senator Aluko, who was 58 years old, and from Ode Ekiti had a penultimate week, slumped in his office in Abuja and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital before he gave up the ghost.

The Senate on Tuesday observed a minute silence for the former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State following a point of order raised by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti North, drawing the attention of his colleagues to his demise.

Adetumbi came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Order which is about personal explanation.

Senator Daniel Olugbenga Aluko, son of the renowned Economist, Professor Sam Aluko from Ekiti State, was born on 20 July 1963.

Recall that after taking his seat in the Senate in June 1999, Late Senator Gbenga Aluko was appointed to Committees on Selection, Senate Services (vice Chairman), Aviation, Women Affairs, Finance & Appropriations, Social Development & Sports and Local & Foreign Debts.

He was appointed Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate. Later he became the Vice Chairman of the Committee on Gas and Chairman of the Petroleum Committee.

The late Senator attended the Federal Government College, Ilorin, and then admitted to the University of Benin and graduated in 1982 with a degree in Geography and Regional Planning.

He further went to the College of Energy and Petroleum Studies, Oxford, England for a Post Graduate course in International Oil Trading and Pricing.