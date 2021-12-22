By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

An expert in science and technology, Aja Chioma Ibiam, has said that for Nigeria to have its grip on science, the country and its leaders should embrace nano technology, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM policy, to have an edge in a technologically driven world.

She stated this during a science hangout in Abuja, organized by the Rouleaux Foundation. Ibiam, who also tallies as the Deputy CEO of Rouleaux Foundation, said Nigeria cannot afford to be relegated to the backseat of a technological driven world.

She added that technological changes like the STEM policy and nano tech, would prove effective in changing the narrative for Nigeria. According to her, bringing the STEM policy to limelight in Nigeria, should be a priority.

She however highlighted that funding will not be left out in ensuring these changes are effective, stressing that the government should not rest on its oars to ensure proper investment is made into intuitive areas.

Her words, “The way we can improve scientifically as a nation, is to provide funds. For any area that needs improvement, funding must be made available. So if we want to improve in stem research and development we have to fund it. As a government you have to fund physical structures but most importantly human capacity.

“Hunan capacity involving bringing together a team of experts and professionals who have prior knowledge of certain fields, to also raise other people to be like them. Whatever happens, we have to first and foremost develop capacity before thinking about infrastructures.

“The government needs to invest in intuitive areas, for example nano technology; things that could give us an edge in a technologically driven world. I think that nano technologies are the next big thing.

“Through nano science, life would be made easy, we would be able to deliver drugs with precision. I also think that nano technology is going to find expression to sustain the environment, using like very little materials to get big results.

“The questions we should be asking are, where are the people? How do we get our people to get the knowledge of nano tech? Where do they need to work when they have this knowledge?”