By Adesina Wahab

Public and private primary and secondary schools in Lagos are to resume for the second term in the 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

A statement by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, on Friday, said all learners are expected back in school as academic activities will start same day.

The Director-General wishes the students and teachers happy resumption, while enjoining all school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

School leaders should also note that the Mid-Term break for Second term is Thursday 17th and Friday 18th of February, 2022, while schools close for the term on Friday 8th April, 2022.

Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni, who enjoined boarding students to resume on Monday 3rd January, 2022 in preparation for academic activities, said that the Office of Education Quality Assurance would monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar and observe teaching and learning processes in schools.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA