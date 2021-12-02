By Gabriel Ewepu

A political group called the Concerned APC Youth Members in Sokoto State, Wednesday, declared that Mainasara Abubakar Sani remains the authentic Chairman of Sokoto State All Progressives Congress, APC, Chapter.

The group made their position known in statement signed by the President of Concerned APC Youth Members, Isah Jabbi, where it pointed that the election conducted during the State congress that saw Sani emerging as Chairman of the party in Sokoto State was supervised by party officials and in attendance had Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, members of National Assembly, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and delegates.

The statement reads in part, “The congress that produced Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani as Sokoto State APC Chairman was supervised by the party officials sent by the National Head Quarter and had in attendance of Speaker Sokoto state House of Assembly, Members of National Assembly, officials of INEC and 1,342 delegates across the 23 local government areas of the State.

“It is therefore very imperative for us to make it clear that, the congress that produced Mainasara is the only genuine state congress in Sokoto State, while other congresses that was supervised by single individual claiming to be APC GOD-father is nothing but ‘Kangaroo’ nomination.

“We reject in totality, the congress conducted by the other faction because of its exclusiveness and flagrant violation of all known civilized norms, rules and party guidelines.

“Therefore it is null and void as it neither satisfied the requirements of the law nor supports the national secretariat of the party. As staunch and loyal members of APC, we have unanimously agreed to maintain our support to the leadership of Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani as the authentic State Party Chairman.

“And we hereby restate our true allegiance to his leadership and dissociate ourselves from the kangaroo appointment made by single individual. This single individual is not authorized and has zero power to make any appointment in the name of the party.”

According to the statement, the founding fathers have put the issue of consensus in the constitution to give room for people to talk among themselves and agree. Adding that, some GOD-fathers just want to sit in a room and write a list of their loyalist and announce it as consensus.

“How can that work? Many of those GOD-fathers appeared desperate to only grab power for their loyalist without a clear-cut idea of what to do with it.

“The problem is, when the APC was being formed all kinds of people who didn’t believe in progressive politics joined us. When we won the election, they wanted to continue to do business as usual. Of course, people will resist”, the statement pointed.

However, the group in the statement commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni for taking decisive steps to end the destructive tendencies manifestly exhibited in the management of the party affairs in Sokoto State.

“This destructive tendencies and the Kangaroo management of the party by single individual was what caused us to loose the 2019 Governorship election in Sokoto State. And consequently causes serious division among APC elected house members during the election of State House of Assembly Speaker.

“We must stand up according to him, against politics of GOD-fathers, driven by desire to re-loot public treasury, motivated by short-sightedness and shallow-mindedness”, the statement added.