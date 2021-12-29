Motorists trapped along the Benin-Lagos highway following the protest

By Dayo Johnson

The Senator representing Ondo South at the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo, has said that the dismantling of roadblocks on the Sagamu/Ore/Benin highway would ameliorate the frustration of commuters plying the road.

The new Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, had, during an unscheduled visit to the Benin/Ore expressway to supervise the activities of Police personnel posted to the highway, ordered the dismantling of all the checkpoints.

Oyeyemi had said that “the development was as a result of the outcry of citizens over the traffic congestion they encounter on the expressway occasioned by outrageous number of roadblocks, unnecessary delays of commuters and pedestrians while on transit.”

He warned policemen posted to the highway “not to use their duty post as a means of extortion, and charged them to ward off criminals, promptly attend to emergencies on the road, ensure ease of vehicular movement and protect all road users along Benin/Ore axis.

Reacting to the development, Senator Tofowomo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, lauded the new police commissioner for dismantling the checkpoints.

Tofowomo noted that the checkpoints have continued to cause traffic jams, pain, and frustration to commuters and motorists plying the road.

“The commissioner of police has started on a good note by implementing the removal of the unscrupulous police checkpoints, which have been ordered to be removed by the Inspector General of Police for a very long time,’’ and congratulated the CP “for changing the image of policing in Ondo State.”

He continued: “The new Commissioner of Police has given a good image to the police in Ondo State following the removal of roadblocks along the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Highway which has continued to cause traffic jams and untold pains to commuters and motorists plying the road. Though I am yet to meet with him, the Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, has started on a good note by implementing the removal of the unscrupulous police checkpoints which have been ordered for removal by the Inspector General of Police for a very long time.”

“I can assure him that we will cooperate with him for repositioning our dear sunshine state to a friendly and habitable state. That procedure has been ordered for a very long time. But it wasn’t implemented. His action is highly commendable. This will bring to an end the untold pains of commuters and motorists plying the road.”

Tofowomo advised the police boss “to embrace community policing. It will be a good setting for the new Commissioner of Police to encourage and embrace community policing in Ondo State. This will aid his performance in reducing crime in the state.’’