A fast growing tourism and culture promoting brand in Nigeria DigiTours was recently honoured in Bujumbura the largest city in Burundi.

The award came as DigiTours was in Bujumbura as an international dignitary in the just concluded first edition of a 12km Marathon tagged #RunBuja2021 organized by the Nigerian Embassy in Burundi.

The Nigeria Head of Mission in Burundi Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba said the program was to reinforce the partnership between Nigeria and Burundi and to ensure a safer society using sports as tool. The event was declared open by the mayor of Bujumbura CP Jimmy Hatungimana.

DigiTours team was present in Burundi to grace the event and support the Nigerian envoy.

The team leader and founder of DigiTours Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh who was at the RunBuja21 with members of DigitTours to explore more opportunities in the East African State told pressmen that the brand is happy with the partnership between Nigeria and Burundi. He expressed satisfaction with the modalities put in place by the organizers.

Engr. Aniagoh why entertaining questions from the press said that his brand DigiTours is focusing on promoting tourism, leisure, festival and African culture. He further explained that the idea is to look into all tourist centers in Africa, creating visual activities around them thereby uniting Africans while organizing travels and tours.

DigiTours received an award of honour from the Nigerian Embassy in Burundi for their support for #RunBuja2021 and focus on promoting Pan-Africanism through travels and programs that unite the continent. The award was presented by the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi Her Excellency Lady Ufo Onyeagba alongside the President of Athletic Federation of Burundi, Amb Dieudonne Kwizera, an Olympic record keeper and a world champion.

DigiTours in her program is preparing to take over ten(10) families on a national tour tagged December Vacation to the Nigerian capital city during the Yuletide celebration with over 9 different destinations lined up for next year.