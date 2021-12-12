.

The much anticipated second edition of the Founda­tion Concert was held last Sunday at BLVD, Lagos. The event is a musical show organised by Nigerian rapper and humanitarian, Michael Ugochukwu Stephen, a.k.a Ruggedman, to celebrate entertainers who laid the foundation for Nigerian contemporary music from his era.

Packaged by Smile Global Entertainment, the concert featured performances from Terry G, Sunny Neji, Faze, Durella, Tony Tetuila, Danny Young, Chuddy K, Zaaki Azzay and Komoblas­tic. Comedians Efewarriboy and Memorycard also treated the audience to rib-cracking jokes.

The annual event, through ‘The Foundation Awards’ also recognizes and honours the achievements of Nigerians who through their passion and resolve have achieved feats that gained local and international recognition. This year, Late Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh who gave her life in 2014 to stop the spread of Ebola in Nigeria, and the great striker, Late Rashidi Yekini were celebrated.

Things got a bit emotional when Late Sound Sultan’s tribute came up and a video of Mr Emmanuel Ugolee, a close friend of the late musician and the industry was played. He talked a bit about the super talented artist then the great dance group “Dims Academy” gave a dance tribute to wrap that up.

Also in atten­dance were young artists who had the privilege of performing alongside music industry greats. They include Specikinging, Leenamartinz, Lopo, Uch’barz, Bobbi Phillie, Ani D’Blessed and YNK.

Vanguard News Nigeria