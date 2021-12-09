By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Youth Development to investigate the refusal of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to reopen the permanent orientation camp in Maiduguri.

It will be recalled that over 10 years now, the orientation camp in Maiduguri was

shut down following killings by the Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno State.

In its place, Katsina camp was opened for corps member posted to Borno State.

Considering a motion titled “Need to Reopen the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Maiduguri”, presented by Hon. Usman Zannah at Wednesday plenary, the House said that peace has returned to the capital city.

Zannah in his motion noted that former Director-General of the NYSC, Mr Suleiman Kazaure had reiterated that the Camp would be reopened as soon as the Internally Displaced Persons were relocated from the premises.

He said: “The Borno State Government had relocated over 8, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking

refuge in the NYSC Orientation Camp to houses provided by the government at Auno, while others were relocated to Bama and Danboa Local Government Areas.

“The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum wrote letters to the DirectorGeneral of NYSC to reopen the Camp but to no avail;

“The Borno State Government has made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of the and wellbeing of Corp members posted to the State.

“Corps members posted to Borno State would have to travel to Kastina State to undergo orientation at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Training School, Kastina, despite the state of insecurity in the entire North West.

“The high rate of insecurity in Kastina State is capable of affecting Corp member’s psychology and exposed them to the danger of being attacked by bandits while travelling to Kastina.

“The state of insecurity in Kastina State is already a threat to lives and property which necessitated the shutting down of telecommunication services, hence making communication very difficult”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation of the resolution.