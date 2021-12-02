*…to set up ad hoc c’mtee on 257 duplicated projects in 2021 budget

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

House of Representatives, Thursday, mandated its committees on Anti-Corruption and Public Service to investigate the issues of nominal rolls, payroll padding and fake employments in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

The committees were also to probe and ascertain different approvals and waivers for employment given to the MDAs in the last five years by the Head of Service.

The House also said that it would set up an ad hoc committee next Tuesday to investigate allegations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on the discovery of about 257 duplicated projects in the 2021 budget.

The decision of the House followed the consideration of a motion titled, “Call to Investigate the High Level of Corruption on Nominal Rolls of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs,” presented at the plenary by Dachung Bagos, (PDP Plateau).

Presenting the motion, Bagos noted the report of high level corruption being perpetrated in MDAs in the country.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, on November 30, ordered the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to take actions against Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and other personnel involved in project racketeering, budget and payroll padding as well as ghost worker’s retention.

“Also aware that the Chairman of the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, also stated that the review of the 2021 Budget led to the discovery of 257 duplicated projects with a combined worth of N20.138 billion.

“The corrupt practices are carried out in all facet of the activities of the MDAs, with the highest list been the issue of payroll padding and ghost workers’ retention.

“These funds find their way into the pockets of the Chief Executives, Officers/Heads of the MDAs at the expense of the nation.

“This corrupt practices have diverted the country’s revenue meant to be channelled into economic development and capital projects”.

Adopting the motion after receiving the support of the member, the House gave a 30-day timeline to the committee to conclude and report back to the House for further legislative action.

Vanguard News Nigeria