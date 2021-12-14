By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Government, Tuesday, welcomed the removal of Nigeria from the list of countries banned from operating flights to Britain as a result of the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus in those countries.

The government’s position was noted by the Director of Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu.

He said the ministry is yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list.

Odaudu said: “The news of the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list is a welcome development.

“It is a relief to the aviation industry. However, we are yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the new development.”

Vanguard reported that the British Health Secretary, Sajid David, said the United Kingdom, UK, has taken all 11 countries off England’s travel red list.

He also said the official announcement will be made public on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to him, by that decision, England will no longer require hotel quarantine for travellers from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Read the full story HERE.

