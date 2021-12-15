By Emmanuel Okogba

Real Madrid’s duo of Luka Modric and Marcelo have tested positive for Covid, joining the growing number of players to have been infected with the virus.

The club did not, however, say if the two were suffering any symptoms, but that they have been moved into quarantine in line with Spain’s health protocol and will miss Sunday’s league game against Cadiz.

“Real Madrid C. F. inform that our players Marcelo and Luka Modric have tested positive for COVID-19,” read a club statement.

Modric, 36, has four assists in 12 games this season while Marcelo has struggled for game time under Ancelotti.

