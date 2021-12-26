By Henry Ojelu

Raebel, originally known as Ademuyiwa Oluwatobi Christiana is a Nigerian Afro dancehall artiste and currently signed to Konvest Music, where she is also one of the front artists.

Raebel is the first child from the family of six, she hail from Ogun State and had her high school education at Toluwani Comprehensive High School, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She started gaining reactions after popular Instagram Influencer Tunde Ednut posted her videos which earned her rave reviews across the internet.

The multi talented reggae-tinted hair and exceptional music star has cultured her talent to become one of the prominent fast rising stars in the industry today.

Raebel’s highly anticipated latest single titled ‘Miniskirt’ was originally a freestyle she did became a smash hit single after she teamed up with Timbun who produced the song which is set to be released in December 2021. The song is now a radio anthem and dance floor filler, one of the trending songs on social media.

The song fuses elements of dancehall and afrobeat into an infectious beat met with Raebel’s powerful and distinct vocal style. Her lyric, ‘I’m Not Like Your Other Girls’ message is beautifully captured by the instant sing-along hook, ensuring MINISKIRT will be ladies’ anthem in nightclubs this festive period.

She also teamed up with Africa’s finest video director TG Omori who now doubles as her Creative Director to give life to the visuals of the song. Raebel is also working on her debut project an EP which is titled THE RAEBELLION; a name that is both a statement of intent and the name of her fan base across the world.