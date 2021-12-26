In a bid to strengthen and make Nigeria education system compete globally in 2022, Exco’s of Adaigbo Secondary School Old Students Association, yesterday drew plans that would tackle the problems of the school.

On the 18th of December 2021, the Exco’s of the association had their last quarter meeting, thus using the opportunity to reel out their plans for 2022.

Among their plans include: the renovation and reconstruction of gate area and house in order to complement the efforts of the diaspora members who have chosen to provide daily security staff for one year.

Building of Solar power, cleaning the school environment, completion of chairs and table projects, fencing of the front field of the school and the renovation of their principal quarters.

The meeting held at Access Hotel Opebi, was graced by the Chairman of the Association Mr Sylvester Ekwenuya, BOT Chairman Ayoh Gasby who represented the diaspora members, Stephen Ehuhu who represented other zones in Nigeria, Treasurer, Mr Dominic Chukwurah and others.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, The Association, resolved to stop the payment of burial levy, noting that, every member would be encouraged to contribute towards an insurance scheme that can give out N1 million on the event of death of any member.

On registration, the Association opined that new members would continue to pay N17,000, urging members to continue paying their dues in order to achieve their plans next year.

Appealing to the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Association said he should pay attention to the dilapidated infrastructure in the school especially the new structures that were abandoned in the last 4 years and ensure that the school has committed Principal and teachers that could come with ownership culture that would bring back the lost glory of the school.

They also thanked His Royal Highness, the Obi of Ogwashi uku for his efforts in the school development and encouraged him to do more.

They also appeal to the well meaning indigenes of Ogwashi-Uku to also show more interest in the affairs of the school.