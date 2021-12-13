Chief James Ojadovwa Augoye has become a household name in the politics of Delta State due to his enormous performance as the longest serving Commissioner for Works in Delta State.

Today, the success of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in road infrastructure which earned him the moniker “Roadmaster” is a reflection of the diligence of Chief James Augoye as state Works Commissioner.

Augoye, a native of Ugbokodo town in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, was born on May 16th, 1965. He is 56 years old.

His hobbies are; reading and writing, football and table tennis.

Augoye is happily married with children.

EDUCATION

He attended Ometan Primary School, Ughoton (1971 -1977), Okpe Grammar School, Sapele (1977-1982), Edo State University now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria (1992 – 1996), and University of Benin, Benin-City (1998-2000).

He holds a Grade 2 Certificate in Teacher Training from St. Michaels College Oleh, 1986, B.Sc (Hons) Political Science, (1997) and Masters of Public Administration M.P.A, (2000).

Based on His meritorious contributions to his Department in his undergraduate days, in Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Chief James Augoye was conferred with a Merit Award by the Departmental Association, National Association of Political Science Students in 1995.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Chief James Augoye has a rich professional work experience. He started His working Career as a Primary School Teacher in Army Children Primary School II from 1988-1992.

He served as an Education Officer in Uvwie Local Education Authority (1998–2000), Personnel Officer Uvwie Local Education Authority (2001-2002).

Chief James Augoye has a reputable public service record in politics.

He was appointed member of the Okpe Local Government transition committee, where He served as Chairman of the Internal Revenue Generating Committee in 2003.

He was elected Councilor representing ward 10 in the Okpe local Government Council Area, 2004-2007.

He was appointed Okpe Local Government Council Chairman, 2012-2014, Coordinator 2015 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council Okpe Local Government Area a position he used to mobilize support of over 65 towns, communities and villages in Okpe for Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa election in 2015, it is worthy of note that Chief James Augoye held same position for Gov. Okowa’s reelection in 2019, making PDP win all elections in Okpe local Government Area.

He was appointed by His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as a member of the Delta State Executive Council as Honorable Commissioner for Works, 2015 – 2019, Chief James Augoye was instrumental to the success story of His Excellency’s nickname “Road Master” no wonder he was reappointed to serve in same capacity by His Excellency, Governor Okowa from July 2019-2021.

AWARDS AND HONOURS

Chief James Augoye has received many awards of honor, some of the awards include:

Best Security Supporting Commissioner by the International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS) 2018.

Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award as Icon of Humanitarian Service by Northern Youth Council, 2018.

Africa’s Distinguished Personality Honor by the Trans-Africa Students Initiative, 2018.

An Icon of Exemplary Leadership and Purposeful Development by the National Association of Nigeria Students Joint Campus Committee, Delta State, 2018.

Community Service Award by Rotary Club of Asaba, G.R.A District 9141 Nigeria. 2018.

Gold Service Award by Omaben Global Foundation and Pincode Entertainment. 2016.

S.M.A.R.T Commissioner of the year 2018 Award.

Award of Excellence by the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Asaba Branch, 2017.

Most Active Commissioner of the year Award, 2017

Meritorious Service Award by the Forward News Magazine, 2018

Warri Oil City Award 2019 as Best Performing Commissioner, Delta state.

Chief James Augoye was recently Honoured by his kinsmen, Jeddo, Ughoton and Ugbokodo Community where he was conferred with an award for being a worthy ambassador of his people.